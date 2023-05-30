US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkey to get new F-16s

OSLO, Norway (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the “time is now” for Turkey to drop its objections to Sweden joining NATO but says the Biden administration also believes that Turkey should be provided with upgraded F-16 fighters “as soon as possible.” Blinken maintained that the administration has not linked two issues but acknowledged that some U.S. lawmakers had. President Joe Biden implicitly linked the two issues in a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. Still, Blinken insisted the two issues were distinct. However, he stressed that the completion of both would dramatically strengthen European security.

