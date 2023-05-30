Skip to Content
AP National News

US says ‘the time is now’ for Sweden to join NATO and for Turkey to get new F-16s

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 12:39 PM

By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer

OSLO, Norway (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the “time is now” for Turkey to drop its objections to Sweden joining NATO but says the Biden administration also believes that Turkey should be provided with upgraded F-16 fighters “as soon as possible.” Blinken maintained that the administration has not linked two issues but acknowledged that some U.S. lawmakers had. President Joe Biden implicitly linked the two issues in a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. Still, Blinken insisted the two issues were distinct. However, he stressed that the completion of both would dramatically strengthen European security.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content