UN extends arms embargo on South Sudan over protests from world’s newest nation and 5 abstentions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A divided U.N. Security Council has extended an arms embargo on South Sudan over protests from the world’s newest nation and abstentions from Russia, China and the council’s three African nations sympathetic to its demands that sanctions be lifted. The 10-0 vote with five abstentions on the U.S.-drafted resolution was the same as the vote on the previous sanctions resolution adopted last May. The resolution welcomes “encouraging developments” in implementing some elements of a fragile 2018 power-sharing agreement including completing the first phase of training and graduation of a unified force. But it expresses concern “over the continued intensification of violence prolonging the political, security. economic and humanitarian crisis in most parts of the country.”

