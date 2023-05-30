South America’s leaders meet in Brazil to discuss greater regional cooperation

BRASILIA (AP) — South America’s leaders are gathering in Brazil’s capital as part of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s attempt to revive regional cooperation. Lula said the presidents of 11 South American countries will be discussing Tuesday greater integration in energy, crime fighting and even floated the idea of a regional currency to challenge the U.S dollar. The regional bloc previously known as Union of South American Nations, or Unasur, first gathered 15 years ago. The group eventually fractured amid the continent’s political swings and polarization, and this is their first meeting in nine years. Political analysts say the main challenge will be having a bloc that can survive the region’s political shifts and instability.

