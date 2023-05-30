Death toll from migrant boat sinking off Greek resort island of Mykonos rises to 9

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say the death toll from a migrant boat sinking last week off the resort island of Mykonos has tripled to nine after another six bodies were found in the sea and on a nearby island. Others are still missing. A coast guard statement said divers on Tuesday found the bodies of four women and a man inside the sunken speedboat that had departed from Turkey. The body of an 18-year-old woman from the boat was also found Monday on Antiparos which is another island in the central Aegean Sea. Two men survived the shipwreck They told rescuers that up to 17 people had been on the boat. That would leave six still missing.

