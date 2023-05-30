3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay

NEW YORK (AP) — A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday charging Jay Bryant in the death of Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay. Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. had previously been indicted in August 2020 for the death of Jay. The hip-hop trailblazer was shot in the head in his studio on Oct. 30, 2002. An email seeking comment was sent to Bryant’s attorney. Forty-nine-year-old Bryant, who is from Queens, was in custody already on unrelated federal drug charges.

