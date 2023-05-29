With elections in Mexico’s most populous state, old ruling party may be nearing its end

ECATEPEC, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s former ruling party could face near-extinction in Sunday’s governorship election in the State of Mexico, the largest of Mexico’s 32 states and the last large one governed by the old Institutional Revolutionary Party, the PRI. The race could mark a high-water point for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party, which has imitated _ and largely replaced _ the old PRI across Mexico. Polls show Morena leading in the State of Mexico. Polls suggest Morena could win by a wide margin in the State of Mexico, a contest seen by many as a preview of next year’s presidential elections, in which the party is also seen as the favorite. player

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.