Site of Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 sold to community group

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A converted artists’ warehouse in Oakland that burned in 2016 and killed 36 people has been acquired by a nonprofit community development organization. The Unity Council says it has not determined what to do with the site, but low-income housing is a possibility. No cause was determined for the Dec. 2, 2016, fire that broke out in the illegally converted warehouse during an electronic music party. The building was full of extension cords, old furniture and other flammable material that quickly trapped partygoers and residents. Master tenant Derick Almena, who lived in the building with his wife and children, pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.