Pledged fund to support Rohingya refugees is grossly insufficient, U.N. says

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A United Nations expert says the international community should come forward to support the Rohingya refugees as its food agency has cut the food budget in recent months. Olivier De Schutter, a U.N. special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, says only 17% have been pledged against the $876 million needed to support the more than 1 million refugees from neighboring Myanmar. He says the World Food Program has cut the allocation for the refugees because of fund shortages. Bangladesh opened its border in August 2017, when 700,000 fled to the country after the Myanmar military launched a “clearance operation” against the Rohingya.

