7 men appear in Northern Ireland court on attempted murder charges related to shooting of detective

LONDON (AP) — Seven men have appeared in court on charges of attempted murder related to the February attack on a senior Northern Ireland police officer who was shot after his son’s soccer practice. The suspects range in age from 28 to 72. They appeared by video link on Monday at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Belfast. Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was seriously wounded when gunmen opened fire on him at a sports complex in Omagh as he put soccer balls into the trunk of his car after coaching an under-15 team.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.