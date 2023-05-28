New Greek parliament convenes, only to be dissolved as early as Monday

ATHENS (AP) — Newly elected Greek lawmakers were sworn in Sunday but the Parliament in which they sit may be dissolved as early as Monday, ahead of fresh elections on June 25. No party achieved an overall majority in the election on May 21. Lawmakers will elect the speaker and the deputies Monday morning. The parliament will be dissolved either Monday or Tuesday, signaling the start of the electoral campaign. The new election will be fought under a different system awarding a bonus of 25-50 seats to the winning party, depending on its performance. The conservative New Democracy is the clear favorite, but an overall majority is by no means automatic.

