Asylum-seekers say joy over end of Title 42 turns to anguish induced by new US rules

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Asylum-seekers say joy over the end of the public health restriction known as Title 42 this month is turning into anguish with the realization of how the Biden administration’s new rules affect them. For many people, their fate is being largely left up to a U.S. government app that is limited and unable to decipher and prioritize human suffering. The CBP One app is a core part of the administration’s plans to create a more orderly system at the border. But since its rollout, the app has been criticized for technological problems. Demand has far outstripped the appointments available. The government says the app and other new measures have helped reduce illegal immigration.

By JULIE WATSON and GISELA SALOMON Associated Press

