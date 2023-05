Serbian border troops to maintain highest state of alert after ethnic clashes inside Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has condemned NATO-led peacekeepers stationed in neighboring Kosovo for their alleged failure to stop “brutal actions” by Kosovo police against ethnic Serbs. It said that its armed forces stationed near the border will remain on the highest state of alert until further notice. Serbia’s top political and security leadership, led by President Aleksandar Vucic, met in Belgrade on Saturday following violent clashes on Friday between Kosovo police and ethnic Serbs that injured more than a dozen people. In response to the clashes, Vucic on Friday put the army on the “highest state of alert” and ordered troops closer to the border with Kosovo.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.