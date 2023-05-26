Stepfather of murdered Delaware 3-year-old pleads guilty to child endangerment

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The stepfather of a 3-year-old girl whose burned remains were found on a softball field several years ago has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges. A Delaware judge unsealed 41-year-old Brandon Haas’ plea agreement Friday. It was unsealed one day after Haas’ wife, Kristie Haas, pleaded guilty to murder by abuse or neglect in the 2019 death of her daughter Emma Grace Cole. The couple was arrested in Pennsylvania in October 2020, more than a year after the child’s body was found. Both were originally indicted on felony charges of child abuse, child endangerment and hindering prosecution involving Emma’s death.

