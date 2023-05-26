Rwandan genocide suspect appears in court holding Bible after 22 years on the run

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — One of Rwanda’s most wanted suspect in that country’s genocide has appeared in a South African courtroom holding a Bible. Fulgence Kayishema had been on the run for 22 years after his indictment for the killings of more than 2,000 people, including children, who had sought refuge in a church in 1994. Kayishema was a police officer when he allegedly orchestrated the killings in the first days of Rwanda’s genocide. He held up the Bible and another book with the words “Jesus First” on the cover ahead of his brief court appearance Friday. Kayishema was arrested Wednesday in a small town about 30 miles from Cape Town.

