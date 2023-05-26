Mother of man who killed Gabby Petito said in letter she would help son ‘dispose of a body’

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An undated letter from the mother of the man who killed Gabby Petito to her son will be allowed as possible evidence in a lawsuit Petito’s parents have filed against the parents of her killer. A judge in Florida sided with the Petito family in admitting the letter Wednesday. The letter from Roberta Laundrie to her son, Brian Laundrie, says she would “dispose of a body” for him because she loved him so. Roberta Laundrie says she wrote the letter a few months before her son killed Petito. The Petito family says the letter suggests she knew of the killing before Petito’s body was found.

