Guatemala’s top court ends candidacy of leading presidential hopeful 1 month before vote

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s top court has blocked the candidacy of yet another presidential hopeful, this time ending the campaign of poll leader Carlos Pineda for alleged violations of electoral law. The Constitutional Court rejected Pineda’s appeal after electoral authorities had ruled him ineligible only a month before the first round of voting on June 25. Pineda is the third presidential candidate ruled ineligible. The court rejected the final appeals of candidate Roberto Árzu on Thursday. It had previously ruled against Thelma Cabrera because of a paperwork issue with her running mate. Some observers have accused Guatemala’s electoral authorities of using the judicial system to pare down the field to candidates acceptable to the establishment.

