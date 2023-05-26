18 Belgian students guilty for their role in deadly hazing ritual

BRUSSELS (AP) — Eighteen Belgian students have been found guilty for their role in the 2018 death of a freshman university student during a brutal and degrading initiation ritual. They were sentenced to community service and fines. Sanda Dia was 20 when he died in a hospital in December 2018 after he and two other first-year students endured two days of vicious hazing to enter an elite student fraternity, Reuzegom. Dia was forced to drink excessive amounts of alcohol and fish oil, and made to sit in freezing water.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.