Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham secures its latest Hollywood linkup

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham’s shirts will have a taste of Hollywood next season. The Welsh soccer team has secured its latest celebrity linkup and Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds is keeping it in the family. The Deadpool star’s wife Blake Lively will sponsor the team’s training kit from next season through her non-alcoholic beverage company Betty Buzz. Wrexham has gained a global following since it was bought by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2021. A documentary series about the team has streamed around the world and has made household names of its players, management and fans.

