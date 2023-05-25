4 people accused of hanging Vinícius Júnior effigy released from custody

MADRID (AP) — Four people accused of hanging an effigy of Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior off a highway bridge have been released from custody while still under investigation for perpetrating a hate crime. A Spanish judge has prohibited the four people from attempting to communicate with Vinícius. They also have a temporary restraining order banning them from getting too close to Madrid’s stadium and training facilities and from any soccer stadium between four hours before and four hours after a Spanish league game. The court statement says the four people are also being investigated for trying to damage the moral integrity of Vinícius.

By TALES AZZONI and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

