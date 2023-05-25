21-year-old sentenced to 5 years for thwarted bomb plot that aimed to build Hong Kong resistance

HONG KONG (AP) — A 21-year-old Hong Kong man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for participating in a thwarted bomb plot that aimed to build resistance forces. The case has been closely watched in Hong Kong because it involves high school students accused of serious crimes following the 2019 anti-government protests. Prosecutors said the six people in court Thursday had planned to make explosives and target court buildings. Police seized the alleged bombmaking equipment in 2021 and no bombs were made. The judge called Alexander Au more culpable because he rented the room for making bombs and inspected potential targets. Three younger defendants with lesser roles were sentenced to training centers. Two others will be sentenced later.

