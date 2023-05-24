UN conference raises less than $1 billion for climate-wracked Horn of Africa in major disappointment

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A high-level U.N. conference has raised less than $1 billion of the more than $5 billion organizers were hoping for to help over 30 million people in the Horn of Africa cope with a major climate crisis and mass displacement after years of conflict. It was a major disappointment to humanitarian organizations. The U.N. appealed for $7 billion this year to provide food and other humanitarian assistance for the three Horn of Africa countries – Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya — and had only received $1.6 billion before Wednesday’s pledging conference. After pledges were tallied, the U.N. said total funding for 2023 now stands at $2.4 billion — with the U.S. the main new donor.

