Trial for Senegal’s main opposition leader ends, verdict expected next week

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A court in Senegal says a trial of the country’s main opposition leader has ended and a verdict is expected next week. Ousmane Sonko is being tried for rape and death threats and could face up to 10 years in prison. If convicted, Sonko would be barred from running in next year’s presidential elections. The 20-hour hearing included testimonies from Sonko’s accuser, a woman working at a massage parlor, and a dozen witnesses. Sonko did not attend, remaining home in in the southern city of Ziguinchor, where he is the mayor. He will be sentenced in absentia. His supporters have called for demonstrations against the trial, which they say aim to prevent him from running for office.

