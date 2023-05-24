Polish ruling party wants commission to investigate Russian influence; critics fear witch hunt

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party is pushing for the creation of a commission which it says would investigate Russian influence in Poland. Critics view it as an attempt to create a powerful and unconstitutional tool that would help the party continue to wield power even if it loses elections this fall. A vote on the bill could come as early as Wednesday. Some argue that the ruling party could use the planned commission to eliminate opposition leader Donald Tusk from political life. Tusk is considered the greatest rival of the ruling party, Law and Justice, as it seeks a third consecutive term in the vote expected in October. The bill foresees the creation of a commission with the powers of prosecutor and judge.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.