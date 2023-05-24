Police in Wales face investigation over e-bike deaths of 2 teens that sparked Cardiff riot

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — A police watchdog says it will investigate whether officers were chasing two boys who died in an e-bike crash that sparked rioting in the capital of Wales. The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates deaths police may have been involved in, said Wednesday it would probe the South Wales force after video appeared to show a police van trailing a bike with two people on it shortly before the crash Monday. Police have said the boys weren’t being chased. Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon says camera footage shows a police van was a half-mile away on a different road around the time of the crash.

