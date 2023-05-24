Championing famous and forgotten Asian Americans, this artist uses cookies as her canvas

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, but artist and baker Jasmine Cho brings attention to AAPIs every month. Her medium? Cookies. The Korean American self-described “cookie activist” has gained fans over the last several years for finely detailed cookie portraits of famous and forgotten figures. Actors Awkwafina, Daniel Dae Kim and Tamlyn Tomita are among those who have gushed about receiving the cookie treatment. Cho’s pastries with a purpose have catapulted her into a different level of fame as baker, lecturer and social justice advocate. It all started in 2016 when Cho made a cookie likeness of a friend and discovered a new platform.

