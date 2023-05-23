Malaysia raids Swatch stores, seizes colorful watches linked to gay pride

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Swiss watchmaker Swatch says Malaysian authorities have raided its stores and confiscated 164 watches from its Pride Collection. It says Ministry of Home Affairs officials raided its outlets in various malls across the country and seized the watches because they “bore LGBT connotations.” The watches come in a choice of six colors, matching those on the gay pride flag, and have two rainbow loops on their straps. Swatch says the watches have a message of peace and love and are nonpolitical. Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution says he is waiting for a full report on the seizures before issuing a statement. Predominantly Muslim Malaysia criminalizes same-sex relationships.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.