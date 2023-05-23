Israeli national security chief: New Iranian nuclear facility not immune from attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government’s national security adviser says a new nuclear facility being built by Iran would not be immune from attack. That’s despite assessments by experts that it will be beyond the reach of last-ditch U.S. bunker-busting bombs. Tzachi Hanegbi made the comments Tuesday in response to an Associated Press report that said the new facility appears to be as deep as 100 meters (328 feet) below ground. Hanegbi, speaking at a security conference near Tel Aviv, acknowledged the location would complicate any potential military strike on the facility. But he says “there is no place that cannot be reached.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.