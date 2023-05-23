Israel demolishes home of Palestinian behind Tel Aviv attack that killed 1

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army has demolished the home of an attacker who killed a man and wounded two others on one of Tel Aviv’s busiest streets in March. Police killed the suspected shooter, identified as 23-year-old Palestinian Moataz Khawaja. Hamas claimed him a member of its armed wing. On Tuesday, the army destroyed his home in Naalin, northwest of Ramallah. The army said people burned tires, threw stones and shot fireworks at Israeli forces. Israel demolishes the homes of attackers in an attempt to deter others, a tactic critics say amounts to collective punishment. Video footage of the attack shows a man the army says was Khawaja shooting three men from behind, including one in the head.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.