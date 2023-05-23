Greece heads to new election, after conservatives fail to clinch majority despite landslide win

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is heading toward a new general election, two days after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right New Democracy party won a landslide victory in a national vote but failed in clinch a majority in parliament. A power-sharing deal was put mathematically out of reach, after the main opposition party formally received — and summarily rejected — an invitation to try and form the country’s next government. Mitsotakis’ had swiftly ruled out seeking a coalition, opting instead for a second election expected on June 25. That would introduce a change in the electoral system that favors the winning party and likely hand him an outright victory.

