Actor Adam Driver chosen as honorary starter for Indianapolis 500
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver will serve as the honorary starter for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Driver grew up in Mishawaka in northern Indiana. He is perhaps best known for playing Kylo Ren in the three most recent “Star Wars” films, and he was nominated for Academy Awards for his work in “BlacKkKlansman” and “Marriage story.” He is also a veteran of the Marines, which dovetails with the Indy 500’s placement on Memorial Day weekend. Driver will soon star as Enzo Ferrari in a biopic of the automobile magnate.