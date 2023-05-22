Supreme Court won’t hear dispute over California law barring sale of foie gras

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t get involved in a dispute over a California animal cruelty law that bars foie gras from being sold in the state. That leaves in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.Foie gras is made from the enlarged livers of force-fed ducks and geese, and animal welfare groups had supported the law. As is typical, the court did not comment in declining to hear the case.The law doesn’t completely bar Californians from eating foie gras in the state. Courts have ruled that residents can still order foie gras from out-of-state producers and have it sent to them. But restaurants and retailers are still forbidden from selling it or giving it away.

