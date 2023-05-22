South Korea, EU agree to boost pressure on Russia, condemn North Korean missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leaders of South Korea and the European Union have agreed to increase pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine and condemn North Korea’s ballistic missile tests. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Seoul after attending the weekend summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations in Japan. They said in a joint statement that they agreed to “maintain and increase the collective pressure on Russia, particularly through effective implementation of the respective restrictive measures.”

