Search ongoing for boy, 4, after sister, 8, dies in California river closed after storms

SANGER, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers who recovered the body of an 8-year-old girl Sunday were searching for her 4-year-old brother after the siblings were carried away by the current of a California river that was off limits because of high water levels. The Fresno County Sheriff’s office says the children, who weren’t wearing life jackets, entered the Kings River with their mother and another adult. Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded around 2 p.m. and used rescue boats and a helicopter. The girl was found dead less than an hour later. The sheriff’s office says there are numerous closure signs at the river, which has been off limits since March 14 because heavy winter storms and melting snow created high water levels.

