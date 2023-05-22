Georgia school’s book bans may break civil rights law, federal officials warn

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education says a Georgia school district’s decision to remove some books may have created a hostile environment that violated federal laws against race and sex discrimination. The legal intervention by the department’s Office of Civil Rights could curb efforts to ban books in other public school districts nationwide. That’s especially true when bans are focused on books that include content about LGBTQ and nonwhite people. The Forsyth County school district settled the complaint. It agreed to explain the book removal process to students and offer “supportive measures” to students who may have been harmed.

