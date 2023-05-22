‘Fuel starvation’ is possible cause of plane crash that killed 2 off California coast
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Investigators are looking into the possibility that fuel issues may have caused a small plane to crash into the Pacific Ocean, killing two people on board. Sarah Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter was equipped with an additional fuel system. The additional fuel system would have allowed the plane to travel further than it could with its original fuel tanks. She said there may have been a problem transferring fuel to the main tanks. The small plane crashed Saturday off the coast of Half Moon Bay. It was headed for Hawaii.