Fire razes school dormitory in Guyana, kills at least 20 children

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Authorities say fire has raced through a school dormitory in Guyana. It killed at least 20 students and injuring an undetermined number more. The Guyanese government said that the fire broke out after midnight in the southwestern border town of Mahdia. It is located 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of the capital, Georgetown. Security advisor Gerald Gouveia said the fire began shortly after midnight at the school that serves children aged 12 through 18. He said it’s too early to speculate what might have caused it.

