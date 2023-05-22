Fire kills 6, injures 7 in a house in Abu Dhabi, officials say, cause unknown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A house fire in Abu Dhabi has killed six people and injured seven on Monday. The UAE Capital’s Civil Defense say that an investigation is underway to find the cause of the fire which erupted in Al Moazaz area. The UAE has been grappling with a series of recent fires, exacerbated by flammable cladding materials and escalating temperatures, which can soar up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) during the summer. On Saturday, Abu Dhabi experienced a dust storm and temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit). One worker was injured as five wooden boats anchored on Sharjah Creek went ablaze that day.

