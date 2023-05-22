‘Brokeback Mountain’ brings two rising acting stars to the London stage
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — “Brokeback Mountain” was a star-making story onscreen. It may turn out to be the same onstage. Rising American stars Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist are making their London theater debuts in an adaptation of Annie Proulx’s short story about two star-crossed Wyoming shepherds in love. Hedges plays taciturn ranch hand Ennis Del Mar and Faist as livewire cowboy Jack Twist — roles played onscreen by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. Hedges previously got an Oscar nomination for playing a bereaved teenager in 2016 drama “Manchester by the Sea,” and Faist made a splash as gang leader Riff in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”