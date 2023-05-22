Skip to Content
AP National News
Atlantic City 1Q casino earnings down nearly 15% from year ago

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s nine casinos collectively saw their gross operating profit decline by nearly 15% in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period a year earlier. Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos posted an operating profit of $135.4 million in the first three months of 2023, down from the more than $159 million in profit from the first quarter of 2022. Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other charges, and is a widely accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City casino industry.

