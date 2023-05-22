Air Force looks to better control access to classified data after intelligence leak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says it is looking at ways to better control access to classified information. This comes in the wake of revelations that superiors of the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified documents had raised concerns internally about his handling of sensitive data. Secretary Frank Kendell told reporters that the Air Force needs to better enforce the rules that govern access to classified information, based on whether someone with the correct security clearance also has a need to know the information. Air Guard member Jack Teixeira is accused of sharing highly classified documents about top national security issues in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

