9th Circuit rules US deportation law that fueled family separations is ‘neutral as to race’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a U.S. deportation law that fueled family separations at the southern border is “neutral as to race,” striking down an unprecedented Nevada ruling that had determined it was racist and unconstitutional. Section 1326 of the Immigration and Nationality Act makes it a crime to return to the U.S. after deportation, removal or denied admission. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision is a blow for advocates who hoped to see major changes to the nation’s immigration system after U.S. Judge Miranda Du in 2021 dismissed an illegal reentry chargeagainst a Mexican immigrant. Du said Section 1326 violated the man’s constitutional rights and is discriminatory against Latinos. The Justice Department quickly appealed.

