SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s next private flight to the International Space Station is awaiting takeoff. The passengers include Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts in decades, as well as a Tennessee businessman who started his own sports car racing team. They’ll be led by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the Houston company that arranged the 10-day trip. SpaceX is targeting a liftoff late Sunday afternoon from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The ticket price wasn’t disclosed but the passengers on the first private paid $55 million each. The first Saudi astronaut flew on the space shuttle.

