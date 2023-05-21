New trial ordered for man who spent 15 years on death row in death of 3-year-old boy

CINCINNATI (AP) — A new trial has been ordered for a man who spent more than a decade and a half on Ohio’s death row in the 2006 death of the 3-year-old son of his former live-in girlfriend. Fifty-four-year-old Lamont Hunter was convicted of aggravated murder, child endangering and rape in the death of Trustin Blue. Prosecutors agreed to a new trial after the deputy coroner who initially ruled the boy’s death a homicide changed that opinion two years ago, saying the cause of death was undetermined. She also said injuries she had attributed to sexual assault were accidentally inflicted at the hospital.

