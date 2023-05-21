Biden: GOP must move off ‘extreme’ positions, no debt limit deal solely on its ‘partisan terms’

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden says Republicans in the U.S. House must move off their “extreme positions” on the now-stalled talks over raising America’s debt limit and that there will be no agreement to avert a catastrophic default only on their terms. He says at a news conference in Japan that “it’s time for Republicans to accept that there is no bipartisan deal to be made solely, solely, on their partisan terms.” Biden says he’s done his part in trying to raising the debt ceiling so the U.S. government can keep paying its bills. He says “it’s time for the other side to move from their extreme position.”

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

