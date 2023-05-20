Sinn Fein on course to be largest party in Northern Ireland local elections

LONDON (AP) — Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is set to take the most seats in Northern Ireland’s local elections. That would be a repeat of its success from last year’s assembly elections, when it became the region’s largest party for the first time. With about 400 of 462 local government seats counted Saturday, Sinn Fein took 128 seats and made breakthroughs in some areas. It was ahead of its main rival. The Democratic Unionist Party secured 111 seats so far. Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill said it was “on course to have a very momentous election result.” Sinn Fein seeks unification of Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland.

