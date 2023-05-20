Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following an unspecified “incident” at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma. Department spokesperson Kay Thompson said Saturday in a statement that an investigation is underway into the incident at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, about 30 miles northwest of Tulsa. The lockdown was announced Friday in a statement from the department. The Department of Corrections website says the center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates.

