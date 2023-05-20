Skip to Content
Japanese atomic bomb survivors worry Zelenskyy’s G7 visit overshadows nuke disarmament message

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Assocaited Press

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s participation in the Group of Seven summit is making some atomic bomb survivors feel the visit is overshadowing their pursuit of nuclear abolishment. Zelenskyy needs to bolster international support to take back Russian-seized territory in the war that began last year, and he is seeking more lethal weaponry from the G7 economic powers. Atomic bombing survivors say Zelenskyy’s inclusion at the summit, where discussion is expected to focus on more provisions of weapons, doesn’t fit Hiroshima’s pacifist identity and sends the wrong message.

