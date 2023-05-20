Skip to Content
At least 9 dead in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MARCOS ALEMÁN
Associated Press

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — At least nine people have been killed and dozens more injured when stampeding soccer fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal match in El Salvador. The National Civil Police says on Twitter that nine dead had been confirmed at Saturday’s match between clubs Alianza and FAS. The incident happened at  Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan, a town about 25 miles (41 kilometers) northeast of the capital, San Salvador. Police say at least two of the injured transported to hospitals were in critical condition.

