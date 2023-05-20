At least 9 dead in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador
By MARCOS ALEMÁN
Associated Press
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — At least nine people have been killed and dozens more injured when stampeding soccer fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal match in El Salvador. The National Civil Police says on Twitter that nine dead had been confirmed at Saturday’s match between clubs Alianza and FAS. The incident happened at Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan, a town about 25 miles (41 kilometers) northeast of the capital, San Salvador. Police say at least two of the injured transported to hospitals were in critical condition.