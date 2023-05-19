Utah police: Man admits killing multiple people found in home, surrenders

LAYTON, Utah. (AP) — Police in Utah have arrested a man they say admitted killing multiple people whose bodies were found in a home. Police Lt. Travis Lyman says the 34-year-old man called police to report the crimes Friday morning and surrendered without incident at the home in Layton. Police say they aren’t sure yet who the victims were or what relationship they may have had to the suspect. Layton is a city of about 82,000 people 20 miles north of Salt Lake City.

