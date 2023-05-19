Lebanon receives Interpol notice for its central bank governor who was no-show at Paris questioning

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has received an Interpol notice for the country’s embattled central bank governor who failed to answer summons and show up in Paris earlier in the week for questioning in a graft case, officials said. France, Germany, and Luxembourg are investigating the governor, Riad Salameh, and his associates in myriad financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and the laundering of $330 million. A French investigative judge earlier this week issued an international arrest warrant for Salameh after he did not appear for a questioning in Paris. No officials were available on Friday to comment on possible actions against Salameh. However, Lebanon does not extradite its own citizens.

